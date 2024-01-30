The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 81.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 123,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.0% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 159,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

Allstate Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $156.06 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.90 and a 200-day moving average of $125.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

