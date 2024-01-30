Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.58.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

TXN opened at $166.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.