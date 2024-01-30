Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.38. 1,426,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,554,473. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.84 and its 200 day moving average is $162.63. The stock has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.58.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

