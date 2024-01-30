Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Edward Jones

Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $223.11.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $190.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.59 and its 200 day moving average is $242.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Tesla by 98,265.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after buying an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.