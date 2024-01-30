TELUS (NYSE:TU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TU. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TU

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 23.9% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 304,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in TELUS by 16.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 4,575.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,150,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,624 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 4.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,864,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $600,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TELUS by 43.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.