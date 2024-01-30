TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $20.40

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.40, but opened at $19.49. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 1,377,618 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 366.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

