TD Cowen Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $75.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 634.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 93,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 81,137 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

