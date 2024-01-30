TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$58.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.35.

TSE TRP traded up C$0.25 on Tuesday, reaching C$53.34. The company had a trading volume of 441,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,793. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.86. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$43.70 and a 1-year high of C$57.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$52.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.84.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.2033898 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. In other news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total transaction of C$45,038.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $179,330. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

