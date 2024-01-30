TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRP. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TC Energy from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.28.

Shares of TRP opened at $39.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -660.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -4,683.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

