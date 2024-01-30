T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.24

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22.

T. Rowe Price Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. T. Rowe Price Group has a payout ratio of 63.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $7.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.4%.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $111.88. 873,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,516. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 81.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 74.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

