Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.45 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Sysco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SYY opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.96. Sysco has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Sysco by 58.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

