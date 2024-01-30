Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 6.2 %

NYSE:SYY traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,190,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $79.85.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

