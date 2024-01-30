Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.200-6.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 7.5 %

SMCI opened at $533.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.13. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $554.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.54. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a neutral rating to a negative rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $344.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $22,983,188. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.