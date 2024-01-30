Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given New $530.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $530.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $20.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $516.50. 10,277,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,057,661. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $554.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.54. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,919 shares of company stock worth $22,983,188 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,481,000 after acquiring an additional 105,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

