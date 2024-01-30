Sui (SUI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.71 Billion

Sui (SUI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Sui has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. One Sui token can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00003569 BTC on exchanges. Sui has a market cap of $1.71 billion and approximately $698.86 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,947,215 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,100,947,214.5534613 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.61807789 USD and is up 15.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 204 active market(s) with $821,628,451.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

