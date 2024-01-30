StockNews.com Upgrades Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hexcel by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

