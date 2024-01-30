StockNews.com Lowers NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

