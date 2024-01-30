StockNews.com Lowers Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

HTBK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of HTBK opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

