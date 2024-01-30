StockNews.com Lowers Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
HTBK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.
Heritage Commerce Stock Up 0.1 %
Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.
Heritage Commerce Company Profile
Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.
