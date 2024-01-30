StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Birks Group stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Birks Group by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

