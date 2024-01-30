StockNews.com Downgrades Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $73.17. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.81.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $832.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,113,000 after buying an additional 462,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,348,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,673,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,882,000 after buying an additional 218,605 shares in the last quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,850,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

