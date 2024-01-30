StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $0.21 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

