StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
Shares of SYPR stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 million, a PE ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 1.08.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sypris Solutions
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.