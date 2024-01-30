StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 million, a PE ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,582,000. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

