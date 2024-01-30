StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.79.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Remark by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Remark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Remark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Remark by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 630,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 65,460 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Remark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

