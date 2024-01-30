StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.79.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
