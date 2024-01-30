StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

About Natural Alternatives International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Stories

