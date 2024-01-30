StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter.
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
