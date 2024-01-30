StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.20.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
