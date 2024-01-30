StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mannatech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 167.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

