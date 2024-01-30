StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02.

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,632 shares of company stock worth $1,616,166. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,088,000 after buying an additional 325,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,732,000 after purchasing an additional 151,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

