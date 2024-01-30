StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYCC

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.5 %

CYCC opened at $2.28 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $1.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -27.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.