StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

USAT opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.95 million, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.94.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

