StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
USAT opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.95 million, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.94.
About Cantaloupe
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.