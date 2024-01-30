StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE BRN opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnwell Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 241,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,810.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 27,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $70,405.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,526,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,069.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,810.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 70,187 shares of company stock worth $175,363 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Barnwell Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

