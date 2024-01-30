StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
NYSE BRN opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.22.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Barnwell Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
