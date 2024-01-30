Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Price Target to C$0.70

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE RGD opened at C$0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$441.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.05. Reunion Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.29 and a 52 week high of C$0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reunion Gold will post -0.0197561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.

