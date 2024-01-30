Stifel Nicolaus Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$170.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on CGI from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$157.55.

TSE GIB.A traded up C$0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$148.95. 54,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,858. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$141.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$138.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. CGI has a 52 week low of C$113.45 and a 52 week high of C$149.18. The stock has a market cap of C$30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

