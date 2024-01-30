Stifel Nicolaus Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$170.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on CGI from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$157.55.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CGI
CGI Trading Up 0.5 %
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CGI
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.