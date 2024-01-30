SThree plc (LON:STEM) Increases Dividend to GBX 11.60 Per Share

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from SThree’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON STEM opened at GBX 387.60 ($4.93) on Tuesday. SThree has a 52 week low of GBX 325 ($4.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 492 ($6.25). The company has a market cap of £522.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,047.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 406.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 375.15.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.96) price target on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, October 2nd.
SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets worldwide. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract work, as well as for executive and c-suites roles. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.
