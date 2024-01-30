Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BSVN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSVN

Bank7 Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BSVN stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,152. The company has a market cap of $249.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Bank7 had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $60,515.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,395.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank7 news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $60,515.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,395.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $177,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,579.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $251,472. Insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bank7 by 3,755.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Bank7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.