Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,826,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 4,485,438 shares.The stock last traded at $21.89 and had previously closed at $21.26.

STLA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,611,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972,806 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,485,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,725,000 after purchasing an additional 952,342 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

