Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,757. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.07.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

