Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.5 million-$189.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.7 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.370 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CXM

Sprinklr Price Performance

CXM stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,562 shares of company stock worth $4,101,694. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.