Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $274.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $170.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $202.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.33.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

SPOT stock opened at $218.64 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $99.80 and a twelve month high of $219.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.62 and a 200 day moving average of $169.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.