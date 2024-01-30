Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRC. BNP Paribas raised Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spirit Realty Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.91.

Shares of SRC opened at $42.31 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 153.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,512,000 after acquiring an additional 407,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,299,000 after purchasing an additional 150,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,816 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,127,000 after buying an additional 91,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 343.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,817,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,994,000 after buying an additional 2,956,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

