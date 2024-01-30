SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stake Raised by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned 0.42% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $52.83. 4,867,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,732,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

