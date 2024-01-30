SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after buying an additional 193,438 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,493,000 after buying an additional 50,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $188.34 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.19 and a one year high of $193.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.29.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.