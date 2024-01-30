SouthState Corp Sells 381 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

SouthState Corp lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,049,248,000 after buying an additional 507,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after buying an additional 1,902,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $845,418,000 after buying an additional 197,259 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,541,000 after buying an additional 662,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.8 %

ROST stock opened at $142.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.35 and a 200 day moving average of $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $143.05.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

