SouthState Corp Raises Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SouthState Corp lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

BX stock opened at $127.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

