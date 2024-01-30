SouthState Corp Has $493,000 Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $142.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $161.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.39.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,748 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

