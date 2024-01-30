South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 25,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,660,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,047,000 after buying an additional 526,336 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 113,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 302,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

T stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

