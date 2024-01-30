South Dakota Investment Council Sells 7,089 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.58.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.