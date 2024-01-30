South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,612 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LMT opened at $428.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

