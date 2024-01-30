South Dakota Investment Council Sells 14,978 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,978 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.15% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 49.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PB shares. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

