South Dakota Investment Council Raises Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.16% of First American Financial worth $9,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First American Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

First American Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FAF opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.31. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $65.54.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.39%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

