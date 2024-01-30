South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,721,000 after acquiring an additional 767,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after acquiring an additional 569,427 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $210.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $219.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.37.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

