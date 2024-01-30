South Dakota Investment Council Has $9.71 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.15% of AutoNation worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 529.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 198.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 11.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in AutoNation by 46.1% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in AutoNation by 60.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,186 shares of company stock worth $69,331,092. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $143.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.26 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.34 and its 200-day moving average is $146.31.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

